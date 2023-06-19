HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

