iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.38 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.