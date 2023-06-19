2,113 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.