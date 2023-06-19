Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

