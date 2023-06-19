Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,761 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 136,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

