iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

