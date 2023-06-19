Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

