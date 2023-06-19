Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.45 and its 200-day moving average is $627.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.