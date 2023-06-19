McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

