Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

