Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

