Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

