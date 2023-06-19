Omega Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $260.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.