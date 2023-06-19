Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

