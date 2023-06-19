Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.