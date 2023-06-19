Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 357 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

