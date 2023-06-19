Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

