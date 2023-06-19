Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $702.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

