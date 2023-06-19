iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

