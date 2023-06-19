Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $446,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $137.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

