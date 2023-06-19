Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.