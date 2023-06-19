Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

