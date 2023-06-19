Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

