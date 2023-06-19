Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

