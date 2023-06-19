Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Reduced by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.19 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

