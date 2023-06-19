iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,765,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $133.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

