Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 730 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

