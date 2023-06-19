Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.21 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.