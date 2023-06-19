Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 49,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

