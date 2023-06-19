Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

