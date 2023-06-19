Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $336.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.