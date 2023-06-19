Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 768 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

