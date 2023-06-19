International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

