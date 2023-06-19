Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.57 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

