Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

