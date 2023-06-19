iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 200,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

