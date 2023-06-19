Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

