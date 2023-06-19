Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 18,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.