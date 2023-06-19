Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR opened at $241.80 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

