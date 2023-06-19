Omega Financial Group LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

