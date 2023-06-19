717 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.75. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

