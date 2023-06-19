180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Intel by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 88,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 76,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

