180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 867 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.04. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

