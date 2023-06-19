Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

