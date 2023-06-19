Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

