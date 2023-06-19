Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,048 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

