Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

