Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $48,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.