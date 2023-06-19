Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 297 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.