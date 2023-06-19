Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 23,593 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,593 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

